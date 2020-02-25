Medical waste causing problems at Lexington Recycle Center

Medical waste is causing problems at Lexington’s Recycle Center.

According to officials, the highest impact offenders are needles, dialysis bags and tubes, IV bags and tubes and vials. They say the waste causes safety issues for employees working on the line at the center.

We're told employees have been stuck by needles, which requires medical treatment. The dialysis and IV tubes wrap around moving parts of the machinery. People then have to climb into the machines and cut them out.

When medical waste is discovered on the sorting line, it is removed and properly disposed of. However, once medical waste is on the sorting line, they say all material that is currently being sorted has to be cleared from the line and sent to the landfill.

Officials say this serious problem has a simple solution is simple: Dispose of medical waste properly. It is not recyclable. Put it with biohazard or landfill-bound waste.

