Meet the UK super fan known for his blue sunglasses and the best seat in Rupp Arena

A great Christmas present for many UK basketball fans would be a courtside seat at Rupp Arena where the action is just a few feet away, where you hear just about everything from the UK coaches.

One super UK fan takes that experience to another level, as WKYT's Sam Dick found out recently when he invited Sam to tag along.

Members of the Big Blue Nation are a very devoted, loyal group. They live and breathe UK sports. Count a Harlan County native who lives in Lexington as a longtime UK fan.

"You know there's one thing about it, I am blessed with the best tickets in Rupp Arena," said Bill Morgan.

Most of the Big Blue Nation would probably agree with Morgan on that.

Morgan's love for the team extends to his home, where every room honors UK basketball and football greats. Even the kitchen has a huge picture from the 1940s with one of Coach Adolph Rupp's national championship teams.

You may know Morgan from hosting the annual Poor Man's Harlan County Derby Eve Party, and he also owned a tire store on North Broadway.

But what has brought Morgan national attention are his Rupp Arena seats and his blue sunglasses.

"I bought my tickets in Rupp Arena, it was a lot of hard work and a lot of cash," said Morgan.

As he drove the two in his Kentucky blue pick-up truck to the game at Rupp, Sam Dick asked him what it costs to sit courtside.

"Can you give me kinda a guess estimate?" asked Dick.

"Yearly?" said Morgan.

"Yea."

"I got six tickets. I think it's about 23-hundred a year," said Morgan.

"$2,300 a ticket?" asked Dick.

"No, $23,000 for six, $23,000," said Morgan. That's for two seats courtside, and four in the lower level of Rupp Arena.

So what does $23,000 a year buy you? Let's start with parking right across from Rupp Arena and a special, nearby K Fund entrance.

As the two make their way to his courtside seats, Morgan is in a fun mood.

"The seats aren't very good, that's the best they could do for me. Unless they want to put me on the bench," said Morgan.

Well, as it turns out, Morgan is almost sitting on the bench.

Morgan isn't just courtside. He has the seat directly behind Coach John Calipari, just a few feet away from the hall of fame coach.

"So for someone who's never done this, tell me what it's like to sit in this seat?" asked Dick.

"You actually hear what's going on. Like on TV, that's someone telling you what's going on, but here you're actually hearing what's going on from the coaches," explained Morgan.

As the game gets started, the UK coaches are loudly barking instructions to the players on the court. It's loud, a little chaotic, and exciting to hear and see it from Morgan's seats.

"It's an experience like no other, being here. I'm overly blessed. You know God has really blessed me having these tickets all these years," said Morgan.

The prime seat right behind Coach Cal also means Morgan is seen on every broadcast of every home UK game, and viewers can't miss those blue sunglasses.

Sam Dick asked the million-dollar question: "Why do you wear blue glasses during the game?"

"I wear blue glasses all the time. I just, you know, it's all about the blue. It's all blue," said Morgan.

"Do you have any red in your wardrobe at all?" asked Dick.

Morgan is quick to set the record straight.

"No, no, no, no. How do you do the Ls down?"

He's referring to the University of Louisville Cardinals, who play UK at Rupp on Dec. 28th.

There's no telling what Morgan could get for his seats behind Coach Calipari for that game.

But then, Morgan is blue from head to toe, and he has a front-row seat to one of the biggest rivalry games in the nation.