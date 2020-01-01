Meet the first baby born in Lexington in 2020

Tilden Cramp is the first baby born in Lexington in 2020.

His parents, Taylor Wright and Tyler Cramp went to Baptist Health Lexington at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Four hours later, they were parents.

"It went so fast. They were very surprised at how fast it went with it being my first baby. He was ready," said Wright.

Wright says they had nurses and staff from all across the hospital stop in to see the new baby.

Her mother, who is in the hospital, wasn't able to come for the birth. She says having all that company has been helpful.

"It might have honestly helped where things were," said Wright. "Everybody was happy and like laughing and just kind of in a good mood."

The family expects to go home Thursday or Friday.