Megan James | Storms chance increases Sunday

Good morning and happy Sunday! Yesterday was a gorgeous day with temperatures above normal. We topped out at 79 in Lexington. Today we will be a few degrees cooler, but still comfortable out the door. Highs for today will warm up into the middle 70s for many, with some trending a bit warmer in southern Kentucky. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 25mph.

We stay dry for the first half of the day, but gusty showers roll in later on with the possibility of a strong to severe thunderstorm. We are at a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather across much of the Commonwealth with the exception of northern Kentucky. Our biggest threat will be strong wind.

Moving into Monday we dry out to start the new week. Highs for the day will be right around 70- still comfortable with partly sunny skies.

The new week features cooler weather for much of the eastern portion of the county. By Tuesday we start to trend back into the 60s with what looks to be a day in the upper 50s on Thursday.​