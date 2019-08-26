Megan James' Forecast | Storms bring the potential for heavy rainfall

Soaking rain showers continue to move through the Bluegrass throughout the Monday morning hours. Pockets of rainfall could be heavy at times which could lead to a few high water issues. Throughout the day more showers will continue to develop. High temperatures stay well below average as they hit the lower 70s. A few areas that do not see as much rainfall could be a touch warmer.

Heading into the evening and overnight hours a few showers will taper off. There will be some dry time through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. To start the day temperatures will be in the 60s with the chance for a few showers. Throughout the day windy conditions are expected.

By Tuesday evening and through the night a cold front pushes on through the Commonwealth, stemming from a low pressure system all the way up in Canada. This brings the chance for more rain shower, locally heavy rain, and a few rumbles of thunder.

Wednesday is shaping up nicely with quite a bit of sunshine and temperatures that likely will not get above the 70s. Temperatures for the rest of the 7 day forecast remain mild and below average for this time of year with a decent bit of dry time heading into the end of the work week.

