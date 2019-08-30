Megan James' Forecast | A warmer Labor Day weekend

Temperatures warm up to near seasonal highs today as they reach the middle 80s by this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds is expected. It will be a bit breezy of a Friday as a weak cold front makes its way closer to the Bluegrass. As it nears, an isolated shower or storm is possible but not highly likely.

Heading into Saturday a mix of sun and clouds is expected to stick around. Highs will be in the middle 80s with the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. This chance is greater during the afternoon hours.

This isolated chance for a spot shower or thunderstorm will stick around throughout the rest of the holiday weekend while temperatures remain in the middle 80s. More dry time than not is to be expected.

Looking ahead to the new work week, even more of the same looks to be on tap as high temperatures will continue to trend seasonal heading into early September.