Megan James' Forecast | Seasonally warm with a few storms

Happy Saturday! After a mild start to the morning, high temperatures climb into the middle 80s by the afternoon. For the University of Kentucky's first home game, expect temperatures in the low 80s around kickoff and middle 80s by the end of the game. In the afternoon hours, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible.

It will be a very similar story for Sunday as high temperatures are expected to be in the middle 80s yet again. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the later afternoon hours.

Heading into Monday, Labor Day, a slight warm up will bring high temps into the upper 80s with a bit more humidity. Again, isolated storms will be possible with much more dry time than not.

Isolated storm chances go down for Tuesday, but temperatures stay slightly above average. By Wednesday a cold front is expected to roll through that would drop temperatures for Thursday and heading into the weekend.