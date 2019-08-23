Megan James' Forecast: Showers before cooler temps

Patchy fog and isolated showers are possible through the morning hours. A few showers will continue to linger throughout the day as a cold front cutting across the Bluegrass continues to push south. By this afternoon, highs are expected to be in the upper 70s. A few spot showers are possible through southern Kentucky that could impact a few football games.

Heading into Saturday morning, it will be a brisk start to the day. Lows will dip into the middle 50s by sunrise. Saturday looks to be a dry and mild day. A good bit of sunshine will be present through the day as high temperatures sit in the upper 70s again.

It is a similar story for Sunday as highs only reach the upper 70s for a third day after another cool start to the morning. By the afternoon a few showers will try to pop-up as moisture returns to the Bluegrass.

Rain and thunderstorm chances stick around through Monday and Tuesday as another cold front creeps closer to the Ohio Valley. The 7 day forecast as a whole features slightly below average temperatures, considering that 85 for a high if seasonal for this time of year.