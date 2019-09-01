Megan James' Forecast | Seasonal with a chance of storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Sunday! High temperatures for today quickly climb back into the middle to upper 80s as a warm front rolls on through. A very similar day sets up to yesterday as there is a chance for isolated storms by the afternoon and evening hours. A few could be on the strong side, but a lot of areas will remain dry.

Labor Day looks to have a few more storms around. High temperatures are expected to make their way into the upper 80s. Starting in the early afternoon there is a chance for a few thunderstorms to go up. A few will stick around into the evening hours.

Conditions dry out for Tuesday, but temperatures will remain seasonally warm. A pattern change comes on Wednesday.

For Wednesday a cold front pushes across the Bluegrass. It is a fairly dry system, so the chance for showers and thunderstorms will be limited. Temperatures take a dip back into the middle to upper 70s for Thursday and heading into the weekend with plenty of dry time ahead.

 
