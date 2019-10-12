Megan James' Forecast | Unseasonably cool days ahead

Behind a cold front, temperatures will drastically cool down for Saturday. A cold front will continue to stir up a few rain showers over eastern Kentucky through the morning hours. Behind it, sunshine and cool temperatures filter in. Highs will struggle to get out of the middle 50s for the day.

By Sunday morning, the first frost of the season is possible. Morning lows will be in the 30s. Make sure to bring any delicate plants in or cover them up. By the afternoon temperatures will be back in the lower to middle 60s- just a few degrees below average for this time of year.

The rest of the 7 day forecast stays below average as well. Temperatures will be in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday, but then they take another tumble by Wednesday! Wednesday and Thursday highs look to remain about 10 to 15 degrees below average as they struggle to get out of the lower to middle 50s. Rain chances are back for Tuesday and Wednesday.