Megan James' Forecast | A BIG holiday weekend pattern change

It is a brisk start to this Black Friday morning with morning temperatures in the 30s for a lot of folks. Through the day we reach the 40s with a few showers here and there. Skies stay cloudy through the day. More steady rain moves in through the evening hours and sticks with us overnight.

Saturday is shaping up to be windy and stormy as another storm system rolls on through. Around 1-2 inches of rain is possible. Lightning and thunder is a good possibility as well. Winds really start to pick up later on as wind gusts top out near 40 mph overnight.

Moving into Sunday we get a bit of a break from the rain, and possibly a peak of sunshine early on in the day. Morning temperatures will be split between western and eastern Kentucky by about a 10 degree difference, with western Kentucky on the cooler side behind some rain showers moving out. We stay dry through the mid-day hours with a wintry mix moving in through the evening hours. As temperatures drop, some rain looks to turn to snow. It is something we will continue to track throughout the weekend.