Megan James' Forecast | A Break From the Rain in Sight

Today is going to be a similar day to yesterday. High temperatures are expected to be very average for July as they reach the middle 80s. Humidity helps provide the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the evening hours.

Monday will be a few degrees cooler with less humidity making it harder for isolated showers and storms to form. A dry day is expected for the most part with the potential for a stray shower.

Conditions remain mostly dry through Wednesday. Storm chances are on the rise Wednesday night into Thursday as our next weather maker develops.

Over the next 7 days, temperatures stay near average in the middle 80s.