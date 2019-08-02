Megan James' Forecast | A few weekend rumbles

It is expected to be a seasonal, summer day today. High temperatures creep into the middle 80s with noticeable humidity. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected to be a bit more active than yesterday. A few could be strong at times.

Saturday brings even more thunderstorm chances with seasonal temperatures. Thunderstorms will likely be more widespread. Heavy rain is possible.

Sunday looks to be another soggy day. Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. High temperatures likely do not make it past the middle 80s.

Rain chances stick around for the rest of the 7-day forecast. The middle of next week could bring a cool down as a cold front rolls through the Commonwealth.