Megan James' Forecast | A June-like feel for the holiday weekend

​Good morning and happy Saturday! It is shaping up to be a June-feeling Memorial Day weekend. This morning we are kicking off the day with temperatures in the 60s, humid conditions, and some folks seeing a few showers. Southern KY- watch for some morning fog. Thunderstorm chances go up in the afternoon with the chance for a few to be strong to severe. We have the marginal threat for severe weather throughout the western half of the state. Highs for the day will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Heat indices will be near 90.

The rest of the holiday weekend is very similar in nature, with a slightly lower storm risk for Sunday. Highs reach the mid-80s. Memorial Day Monday is looking the same, with a 50/50 chance for storms. The whole 7-day forecast follows the same pattern as that June-like heat and humidity stick around with a chance for storms every day.