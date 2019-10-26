Megan James' Forecast | A Soggy Saturday

Rain showers start the day and likely wrap up the day across the Bluegrass. A slow moving stationary front through the southern half of the state will continue to stir up rain showers and possibly a few afternoon thunderstorms. There will be some dry time in the mix. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s by the afternoon. Winds pick up heading into the afternoon and evening hours with gusts as strong as 40 mph.

(MGN)

Sunday morning lows drop to the 50s as rain clears out. Daytime hours remain on the cooler side in the 60s with breezy conditions. Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Skies stay dry for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Both will be fairly seasonal, fall-like days to kick off the new week.

Rain returns for Wednesday and into Thursday, Halloween. Halloween is shaping up to be cool with highs in the 50s as of now, with a chance for rain. There is still time for the forecast to change, but that is the trend as of now.