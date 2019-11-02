Megan James' Forecast | A brisk November weekend

The first weekend of November is off to a cool start with Saturday morning lows in the upper 20s for many. Frosty windshields are possible to start the day. Throughout the day we will see a decent amount of sunshine, with some afternoon clouds. Highs will reach the upper 40s for some, and lower 50s for others. Skies clear into the evening hours, allowing temperatures to tumble back down overnight.

*Set those clocks back an hour! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 A.M.*

Morning temperatures will start in the upper 20s again for Sunday. It will be a very similar day to Saturday as a mix of sun and clouds is expected. Highs will remain on the brisk side, and well below average, only reaching the upper 40s.

The rest of the 7 day trends unseasonably cool. The average high right now is 61 degrees. The first half of the new week looks to bring highs in the middle 50s. A system looks to roll in by Thursday and Thursday night bringing the chance for rain, and the possibility of some snow. It is still uncertain at this point in time, but we will keep you updated over the coming days.