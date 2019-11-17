Megan James' Forecast | A changing pattern for the upcoming week

Heading into Monday morning, temperatures do not drop as much as we have seen the past few days. Cloud cover holds morning lows in the 30s for many. Mostly cloudy skies continue throughout the day with the chance for a few pockets of rain. Highs reach the middle 40s, so we trend below average to start the week. Depending on overnight temperatures into Tuesday, a few flakes are possible.

Tuesday is a very similar story. High temperatures max out in the upper 40s for some folks with a few more chances to see some sprinkles.

Wednesday looks to be an improvement with fair skies expected. Highs are just about spot-on average as they reach the middle to upper 50s. Temperatures continue to trend seasonal heading into Thursday before a big chance in the form of a cold front rolls on in.

Depending on the timing of said cold front, rain is likely with a few flakes possible on the back end of the system. We will continue to track it out through the upcoming week.