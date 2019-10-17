Megan James' Forecast | A changing weather pattern

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will only warm up into the 50s. Highs in the mid 50s are about 10 degrees below average. High pressure out to our west helps to keep skies clear as some sunshine returns to the Bluegrass.

Friday morning lows will be ones to watch for frost at higher elevations. Morning lows are expected to be in the middle 30s for many. It will be a pleasant warm up throughout the day as highs reach the lower to middle 60s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It is looking pleasant but cool for Friday night football.

Big changes roll in for the weekend. A tropical system in the Gulf is developing and moving northeastward, bringing with it the chance for some rain and thunderstorms as early as Sunday morning. Rain chances stick around with the passing of another cold front on Monday. Temperatures look to take another tumble behind the cold front.