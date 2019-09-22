Megan James' Forecast | A cold front rolls through soon

It is another day with above average temperatures for the last day of official summer. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s by this afternoon. Through the afternoon and evening hours winds will start to pick up. Wind gusts will be around 20 mph as a cold front starts to close on in from the west.

By Monday morning a few showers will start to push in to the Bluegrass from west to east, potentially impacting the morning commute. Not everyone will see rain, but a lot of areas will. It will take until the mid afternoon hours for showers to reach eastern Kentucky, but the system will be quite weak so many stay dry.

Heading into Tuesday morning temperatures will take quite the dip. Morning lows will be in the brisk lower 50s. It will be pleasantly and seasonally warm by the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

For the first week of fall, temperatures will remain rather seasonal until a warm up arrives heading into the weekend. Rain chances will continue to be limited with the best chances being Monday and Thursday.