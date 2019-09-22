Megan James' Forecast | A fall-like feel, just in time

It will be a breezy rest of the weekend and into Sunday night. Wind gusts top out at 25 mph. Overnight low temperatures will remain mild in the mid 60s for most.

Heading into Monday morning a cold front will push in from the west. A few rain showers may impact the morning commute. Eastern Kentucky stays dry for the better part of the morning hours. Not everyone will see rain, but there will be showers around. High temperatures will be seasonal for this time of year in the middle to upper 70s.

After the cold front clears, sunny skies are left for Tuesday morning. It will be a mostly dry day with a few more clouds by the afternoon. Highs will stick in the middle to upper 70s again.

Seasonal temperatures continue through Thursday. By Friday another unseasonably warm couple of days are on the way. Rain chances stay limited over the next 7 days.