Megan James' Forecast | A fall-like weekend ahead

It is a cool start to Saturday morning, but it will be a quick warm up by the afternoon. High temperatures make their way into the lower 70s. Tropical Storm Nestor continues to move northeastward from the Gulf of Mexico. It brings the slight chance for some showers to southern and southeastern Kentucky in the later afternoon hours.

Cloud cover sticks around for Sunday with mild morning lows, only in the 50s. It will be another pleasant warm up for the afternoon as highs reach the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday brings big changes to the weather pattern. After a mild start to the day once again, cloud cover will increase ahead of a cold front. A few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible ahead of the system, but as of now it is likely that the cold front rolls through during the afternoon hours. It will bring stormy conditions and then a drop in temperatures.

The effects of the cold front will take hold on Tuesday with cooler daytime temperatures only in the 50s. Temperatures stay below average for the upcoming days.