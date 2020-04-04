Megan James' Forecast | A few April showers

​Good morning and happy Saturday! We are off to a cool start this morning with temperatures in the middle 40s for a lot of folks. Throughout the day, though, we warm up quite nicely into the lower 70s for much of the Bluegrass with sun and clouds out the door. Winds stay light, but shift to be out of the north by later evening. A few showers are possible here and there after the noon time hour through far northern Kentucky, but most stay dry.

A few showers are possible through the late evening and overnight hours as well, and heading into Sunday. These are very isolated chances- not a wash out event by any means. Highs for Sunday are fairly comfortable in the middle to upper 60s.

The week ahead brings multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms here and there. It again won't be a wash out event, but simply chances to keep our eyes on for whenever we do want to get outside and grab some fresh air. High temperatures hang out in the 70s for a good stretch of days.