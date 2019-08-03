Megan James' Forecast | A few more rumbles

A few isolated storms that have gone up throughout the afternoon hours are expected to taper off into the evening. Low temperatures drop back into the low 60s. By the early morning hours, patchy fog is possible much like Saturday morning.

Sunday day will bring seasonal weather once again. Highs are expected to reach near the middle 80s. With heat and humidity combined, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening. A few of these could bring heavy rain, but most areas will see more dry time than not throughout the day.

The beginning half of the upcoming week features more of the same in the way of seasonal temperatures and isolated storm chances. They are possible just about every afternoon.

Wednesday brings a bit of a pattern change as a cold front rolls through the Commonwealth. Highs drop back near 80 degrees with low temperatures possibly making it below 60.