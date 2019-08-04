Megan James' Forecast | A few more seasonal storms

After some morning fog lifts, temperatures will warm up to seasonal yet again. High temperatures in the middle 80s are expected across the board. With afternoon heat and humidity, a few isolated showers could pop up across the Bluegrass. Most areas will stay dry.

To start the new week it will be a mild Monday morning with lows in the middle 60s. Some sunshine is expected for the morning commute. High temperatures will reach seasonal yet again in the middle 80s.

A similar pattern continues for Tuesday. By Wednesday a cold front is expected to roll through. This brings isolated storm chances for Wednesday day.

The cold front takes a bit of a toll on temperatures for the rest of the work week as they fall back below average for this time of year. Highs will struggle to get out of the lower 80s. Lows will be near the 60 degree mark with the possibility of upper 50s on Thursday night.