Megan James' Forecast | A few showers for those Mother's Day flowers

Good Sunday morning and happy Mother's Day to all of our wonderful moms out there! It's another chilly start to the day, but a handful of degrees warmer than yesterday's record breaking cold. Throughout the day, we warm up a few more degrees as well. We will see highs near 60 for the afternoon.

Along with warmer temperatures, we have the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. These push in throughout the afternoon and stick with us overnight, clearing out by Monday morning. The risk for severe weather is marginal through northern Kentucky with is the lowest threat level on the SPC scale (1/5).

Monday turns chilly once again behind a cold front. We stay in the lower 50s for highs. After that it is uphill from there. We warm up to around 60 for Tuesday and Wednesday, and then by the end of the week it will finally feel like May. Highs climb to around 80 as the chance for seasonal showers and thunderstorms return.​