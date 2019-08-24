Megan James' Forecast | A mild Saturday ahead of more rain

It is going to be a gorgeous Saturday out there with less humidity and more comfortable high temperatures. After a brisk start to the morning, high temperatures warm up into the upper 70s for the northern half of Kentucky and the lower 80s for the southern half. A mix of sun and clouds early on turns into more sunshine by the afternoon hours.

Lows to start Sunday morning will sit around 60 degrees. By the afternoon we warm up to around 80 degrees. Moisture surges back in and brings a chance for rain after the midday hours. Rain chances are better heading into the overnight hours and into Monday morning.

A few storms are likely to stick around throughout Monday with highs still sticking near 80. Heading into Tuesday a surface cold front pushes back through the Ohio Valley. This will bring the chance for more showers and thunderstorms around for the day.

A few storms could linger into Wednesday morning, but we dry out thereafter. Temperatures for the whole 7-day block stay below average for this time of year. Average highs currently are in the middle 80s. The end of the week looks mostly dry at this point in time.