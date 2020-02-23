Megan James' Forecast | A mild Sunday before big changes for the new week

Good morning and happy Sunday! This morning is a few degrees warmer than yesterdays as we sit around 30 degrees to kick off the day. Throughout the day we will warm up quite nicely, into the lower to middle 50s. Enjoy it before rain rolls in for the new week! We will see clouds thicken up throughout the day ahead of this next weather maker.

Rain rolls in late tonight and into the early hours of Monday. It will make for a soggy morning commute to kick off the new week. Grab that umbrella and tune in with Jim to get the latest track on the rain!

Showers stick with us into the overnight hours of Monday, and a chance for showers lingers on Tuesday with some dry time in the mix. On Wednesday, our chance for rain goes back up, and as temperatures drop into Wednesday night, we will be keeping a close eye on the possibility of rain turning over into snow.

Thursday we dry out as cold air takes hold. Hello, winter-like temperatures.

