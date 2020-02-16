Megan James' Forecast | A mild end to the weekend

Good morning and happy Sunday! Temperatures are still chilly to start the morning, in the 30s and low 40s for most, but it is a huge improvement over yesterday morning. We are starting off the day about 25 degrees warmer. Throughout the day we will see temperatures climb back into the middle to upper 40s again, much like yesterday. We have a slight chance to see a shower by the afternoon. Not everyone will see this rather light rain, but some areas could.

To kick off the new week we will see mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will be comfortable in the middle 50s. We have a slight chance to see a rain shower, but the best chance rolls in overnight.

A cold front swings through the region on Tuesday, bringing rain and possibly a few thunderstorms in the mix. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than half an inch.

Behind the cold front, temperatures drop off for Wednesday, back towards 40 degrees. We likely stay around that point for the remainder of the week.

