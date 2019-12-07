Megan James' Forecast | A mild weekend ahead

Temperatures are cool to start this Saturday, but seasonal by the aftenoon. Highs reach the upper 40s, near 50 for most. Plenty of sunshine is to be expected after a few morning clouds clear out. Winds stay out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Moving into Sunday, temperatures are on the rise. Highs reach the 50s by midday and the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon. Throughout the day clouds will be on the increase. It's all ahead of a new system that is rolling in Sunday night and into Monday.

Rain on Monday will impact the morning commute and evening commute. Totals are expected to be between 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. A few showers stick around into Tuesday. As temperatures drop, rain likely transitions over into snow. It's too early at this point to talk accumulation amounts, and when the rain possibly transitions over to snow will be very dependent on when temperatures drop.

