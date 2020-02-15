Megan James' Forecast | A mild weekend... finally!

Good morning and happy Saturday! It is another frigid start to the day across the Bluegrass. Morning temperatures are in the teens with some folks even seeing wind chills in the single digits. Bundle up out there! The good news is that temperatures rebound to more comfortable highs for today. We reach the middle 40s by the afternoon with sunshine out the door. The trade off is that it will be pretty breezy with wind gusts topping out at 25 mph.

We will see clouds increasing heading into the overnight hours. The cloud cover will act like a blanket overnight, holding temperatures much warmer than this past night, in the middle 30s. By Sunday morning we wake up to mostly cloudy skies still. Throughout the day we work out way back into the middle to upper 40s again. We have a slight chance to see a few showers around midday and into the afternoon. Not everyone will see these, but they are a possibility.

More rain chances are on the way for the upcoming week. Monday and Tuesday climb into the 50s for high temperatures with a cold front swinging through on Tuesday. This brings the potential for a few thunderstorms. It also drops out temperatures back into the 30s for Wednesday.

