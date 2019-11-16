Megan James' Forecast | A seasonal Sunday is on the way

Overnight it will be another cool one as temperatures drop back to near the 30 degree mark. Patchy fog is possible to start the day tomorrow, and will be something to watch for as you head out the door in the morning. Some freezing fog is possible as well, and could lead to some frost on the windshields.

Throughout the rest of Sunday, temperatures climb into the lower 50s for a lot of folks. Average highs for this time of year are in the middle 50s, so we will be trending fairly seasonal. Sunshine will stick around for the morning, with clouds increasing later on.

Rolling into the new week, we will see another seasonally chilly morning. High temperatures stay a bit cooler in the 40s to kick off the new week. A few sprinkles are possible, and temperature dependent, we could possibly see a few flurries.

Overall, the upcoming week trends cooler to start the week, but we warm up as the week goes on. Friday looks to bring a crash in temperatures as a new cold front rolls on through. Some rain and snowflakes look to be possible with this system.