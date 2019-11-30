Megan James' Forecast | A soggy Saturday before snow chances

It is no secret that Saturday is going to continue to be a rainy day. There is light to moderate rainfall across the Bluegrass already to kick off the morning, and it continues on from here. A few thunderstorms are possible through the day, too. The best chance will be through the western half of the state. Highs today get up to around 50 degrees. Some folks through southern Kentucky will see highs a touch warmer.

Overnight wind will pick up as rain starts to try to clear out. We will see clearing by the morning, but wind gusts up to 35 mph. Those wicked winds will continue through the day as temperatures drop with a cold front. Clouds push back in later on with another chance for rain. As temperatures fall to near-freezing, a wintry mix is possible and then some snow. Accumulations look to be light, and winds will still be gusty as it falls.

A few snow showers are possible still heading into Monday morning. Temperatures stay chilly in the 30s through the day.

We stay below average for the rest of the week with highs in the 40s and more dry time than not. Right now we are looking at slight rain chances on Wednesday and Friday.