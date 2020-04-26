Megan James' Forecast | A soggy Sunday

Good morning and happy Sunday! It is a soggy start to the day for a lot of folks. Some areas, especially through central Kentucky, are seeing some patchy fog. Morning temperatures are in the 50s for some, but we drop in temperature throughout the day. Highs for the day are in the lower 50s- a bit cooler than yesterday. Winds will be gusty- up to 30mph.

Moving into the new week, things will be looking better. We warm back up into the middle 60s with some sunshine and dry skies. Winds will calm down as well.

Just as April goes, we have a few rain chances throughout the upcoming week- most notably Tuesday night and Wednesday with the passing of another cold front. For the most part throughout the 7 day forecast, we stay between about 60-70 degrees.