Megan James' Forecast | A springy end to the week

Yesterday was an almost record-breaking warm day. The high temperature at the Bluegrass Airport reached 69 degrees. Today we are still up there, but not quite as warm. Highs for today, with the help of a southerly wind, are back into the lower 60s. We will see both sun and clouds.

For Friday, morning temperatures stick in the upper 40s and 50s. Through the day we reach the lower 60s for once again. With more moisture and cloud cover building on in, a spot shower is not out of the question, but also not highly likely. Most stay dry. Our best chance for rain comes as a new weather system rolls in for the weekend.

Saturday is our last well-above average day before we start to cool down. Highs are back in the 60s with showers developing in the later portion of the day. A cold front looks to roll through on Sunday evening, keeping showers going and dropping temperatures back into the 30s for Monday.