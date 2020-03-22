Megan James' Forecast | A springy pattern ahead

Good morning and happy Sunday! Temperatures are chilly to start the morning- in the 30s for most. Throughout the day we warm up to highs in the middle 50s, a touch warmer than yesterday. Rain chances increase this afternoon and evening, and then stick with us throughout much of the 7 day forecast. Rain overnight will likely be light to moderate, a bit heavier through the southern half of the state.

Rain will stick with us into Monday morning for some, with patchy fog a possibility as well. High temperatures for Monday will be close to 60 with a few more showers possible throughout the day.

As mentioned before, it is a rainy 7 day forecast. We have a good chance of seeing soaking showers on Tuesday with isolated chances throughout the rest of the week as temperatures gradually climb into the 70s.​