Megan James' Forecast | A springy start to Meteorological Spring

Happy Sunday morning, folks! We are starting off the day chilly with many morning lows around or below 30 degrees. We don't have to wait too long for the warmth to arrive, though. By this afternoon it will be pretty comfortable out the door with highs near 60 degrees. Clouds will increase through the evening hours, after a mostly sunny day, ahead of our next chance for rain.

Rain rolls in for the morning commute to start the new week. The rain chance sticks with us for quite a few days after that. Rain showers could be heavy at times on Monday with highs in the middle 50s.

A few storms could fire up on Tuesday with highs near 60. Rain chances linger for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle 50s.

Overall, rainfall totals for the week look to be between about 1-2 inches. This is a huge relief after models were spitting out heftier totals in the previous days.

To wrap up the new week, highs turn seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 40s and dry skies.

