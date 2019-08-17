Megan James' Forecast | A steamy August weekend

It is going to be a steamy Saturday out across the Bluegrass. By the afternoon, temperatures will make a quick climb to around 90 degrees. "Feels like" temperatures will be near the middle 90s with noticeable humidity. With the daytime heat and humidity, isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Sunday brings more of the same. High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s with heat indices again reaching the middle 90s. The air will be muggy again as well, bringing the chance for a few more isolated storms.

Heat and humidity stick around as we head into the upcoming week. Highs will continue to push 90 degrees for both Monday and Tuesday with even more isolated storm chances. A few storms each day are a possibility all the way through the upcoming Thursday.

A cooler air mass begins to sink in around midweek, bringing much needed relief from the heat. High temperatures return to more comfortable temperatures in the lower to middle 80s as we wrap up the work week.