Megan James' Forecast | A stormy start to the week

It is going to be another toasty day today, but a few degrees cooler than last. High temperatures won't make it past the upper 80s. Some areas that see rain earlier in the day will struggle to make it past the lower to middle 80s. However, mugginess in the air will still be noticeable.

Cropped File Photo: Jim Pennucci / CC BY 2.0

Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated through the afternoon and into the evening hours. A few could be strong at times. With heavy rainfall, some of these isolated systems could create flash flooding.

Monday continues the stormy pattern. A few storms could be on the strong side again, and flash flooding will still be a concern. After the cold front moves through, temperatures are expected to cool off considerably. Highs are expected to only reach around 80 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday are drier and cooler. Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures may not make it out of the 70s. It will be a fall-like few days.

Temperatures slowly rise heading into the new weekend with rain chances on the rise as well.