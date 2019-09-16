Megan James' Forecast | A summer-like September day

It is going to be a sizzling September day as high temperatures soar into the low 90s for many. There will be a more noticeable amount of humidity as well. Day time hours remain dry with some sunshine. By the afternoon and into the evening hours a weak cold front rolls across the Bluegrass. A few showers and storms may be stirred up, but most remain dry.

On the back end of the cold front, temperatures drop a bit for Tuesday as well as the humidity. Through the morning hours, fog is a possibility, especially in the southern half of the state. Highs will still be above average in the middle 80s with more sunshine and dry time again.

That will be the same story for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs look to remain in the lower to middle 80s.

By the end of the week and into the weekend a bit of a cool down is on the way. Average high temperatures for this week are in the upper 70s, and most days will be a decent amount warmer than that.