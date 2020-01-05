Megan James' Forecast | A touch above average to wrap up the weekend

Good Sunday morning! The rain and snowflakes we have seen the past few days have cleared on out. A few morning clouds still hang on, but we will be looking better today with some sunshine and fair skies. It's a brisk start to the day near 30 degrees. This afternoon will bring slightly above-average highs in the middle 40s. Some areas that see more sunshine could even be a few degrees warmer.

Monday looks to be a similar, rather seasonal, day. Highs are back in the middle 40s with some sunshine and clouds. By Monday night, late at night, and into Tuesday morning, another weather maker will be rolling on through. It brings the chance for rain and snow once again. The track right now looks to stay towards the lower half of the state, but snow chances are not high.

After a mostly dry Wednesday and Thursday we are in store for another rainy end of the week and weekend. Another strong system, at this time, looks to bring another round of heavy rain across the Bluegrass. Our weather team will keep you updated as we get closer to that date. Have a great end of the weekend!

