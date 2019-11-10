Megan James' Forecast | A wicked cold front brings winter weather

It is a gorgeous, seasonal November day out across the Bluegrass. Highs for the day will reach the middle to upper 50s for a lot of folks with plenty of sunshine expected. Winds will be breezy with gusts topping out around 20 mph.

Monday brings big changes our way. A strong cold front will roll through during the afternoon hours. It will not only drop temperatures, it will also bring the chance for precipitation. What type of precip we see will be very dependent on when temperatures drop. Rain is expected through the afternoon hours and into the evening. As temperatures drop below freezing, rain will transition into a wintery mix and then into snow.

Light snow accumulations are possible, more so on the grass. As road temperatures drop, freezing could occur. Take extra care on the roads, especially on Tuesday morning and throughout the day. Tuesday temperatures likely do not escape the 20s.

We will keep you updated on this wintery situation over the next couple of days. Make sure to check back in with us!

