Megan James' Forecast | A windy, then wintry weekend

Happy Saturday! Today a big change rolls our way. A cold front pushes in rain, wintry mix for some, and lots of wind ahead of it. Rainfall totals look to be around half an inch. A High Wind Advisory is in effect as wind gusts could be as strong as 50 mph. Something to watch will be how this could impact areas already damaged from last weekend's winds/trees that may already be leaning over.

As this system rolls on out later this evening, a wintry mix for some is possible on the tail end of the rain. It is not highly likely, but it cannot be ruled out. Temperatures crash into the lower 20s, upper teens by tomorrow morning. With noticeable winds present, some areas could see wind chills in the single digits.

Throughout the day on Sunday, temperatures don't warm up much from the morning. Winter temperatures are in full effect as highs only get into the middle to upper 20s. The winter chill sticks with us through Tuesday. Thereafter, temperatures gradually climb back toward seasonal.

