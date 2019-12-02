Megan James' Forecast | A wintry start to December

Eastern Kentucky is seeing snow to start the morning while areas of central and western Kentucky still see some rain transitioning to a wintry mix. There will be some clearing through central Kentucky heading into the midday hours, but snow still sticks around in eastern Kentucky. Throughout the rest of the day a few more bands of snow are possible coming from the north. Temperatures stay well below average in the 30s for highs. 48 degrees is our average high for the start of December.

Overnight temperatures drop a few degrees into the upper 20s to start Tuesday morning. It will be a windy chilly day as highs reach the upper 30s, but it will feel like the lower 30s. We will see some sunshine throughout the day.

Skies stay dry for Wednesday and Thursday with highs a touch below average in the lower to middle 40s. The next weather system looks to organize for Friday, bringing a chance for rain.