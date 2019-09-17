Megan James' Forecast | Above average, more comfortable

Some patchy fog across southern Kentucky will clear throughout the morning hours once the sun rises. To kick off the day, temperatures are in the lower 70s for most. It will not be as big of a warm up as yesterday as highs will climb only into the lower to middle 80s by the afternoon. Conditions stay mostly dry, but with above average temperatures it is not out of the question for a stray shower to fire up. It is also not highly likely.

Patchy fog will yet again be a possibility for Wednesday morning.

Heading through the rest of the work week, temperatures look to hang around the lower to middle 80s as well. Rain chances will be limited with the best possibility looking like Friday.

The weekend will hold onto the same, unseasonably warm pattern.

By Sunday and into Monday a change of pattern is on the way as a cold front looks to set up to move on through the Bluegrass. A few storms are possible with this system. Behind the cold front cooler, more seasonal, air is expected to kick off the first day of fall, which is Monday.