Megan James' Forecast | Soggy and cool for Saturday

Temperatures are cool to start the day and rain is rolling on in. There's about a 10 degree split across the state from north to south with the most northern half being on the cooler side. We will see light to moderate rain through a good chunk of the day with winds picking up. Wind gusts by the afternoon could top out around 25 mph. It will be a cold and wet one for the UK game at Kroger field later on.

Photo: Pixabay

As rain showers linger overnight and temperatures drop, a wintery mix is possible. Road conditions are warm, so this will not make much of an impact.

Conditions dry out heading into Sunday as temperatures struggle to make it past the mid to upper 40s. Some clouds will give way to sunshine later on.

Monday is looking mild and dry, but an active set up is rolling in for big Thanksgiving travel days on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are watching a good possibility for rain.