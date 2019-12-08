Megan James' Forecast | An active start to the new week

Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s for a lot of folks to kick off this Sunday. As the day progresses we can expect temperatures to rise to above average highs as they hit the middle 50s. Cloud cover will be on the increase as our next weather-maker creeps closer to the Bluegrass. That cold front will bring rain ahead of it. A few showers are possible Sunday night, but most of the action starts on Monday.

Monday is a rainy one, but a rather warm day for December as highs reach near 60 degrees. Rainfall totals top out around one inch for many. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Temperatures tank as we head into Tuesday, and they will be dropping throughout the day. As temperatures drop, snow chances increase. As of now, models are not in great agreement on when in the day that will be, or how much snow will fall. We will keep you updated through the upcoming days!