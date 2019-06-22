Megan James' Forecast | Another Stormy Weekend

Saturday morning will remain mostly cloudy before another wave of thunderstorms moves in from the northwest. Storms could be strong to severe at times. Heavy rainfall is a likely with some of these storms, bringing the risk for flash flooding. Scattered thunderstorm activity will continue through the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday features another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms, however there will be some periods of sunshine. Storm chances will last through the overnight hours and into the upcoming week.

The beginning of next week appears stormy as well with multiple rain and thunderstorm chances. High temperatures will be seasonal as they reach the mid to upper 80s.