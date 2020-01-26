Megan James' Forecast | Another chance of rain

Good morning and happy Sunday! Overnight some of us saw some light snow and wintry precipitation. For the most part to start the morning, we are dry and cloudy. We will see a few peaks of sunshine in the mix throughout the day. A few more hit or miss showers of mixed precipitation are possible throughout the day, but not highly likely. Another wave of rain rolls in through southern Kentucky this evening and sticks with us through the morning hours of Monday. Highs for the day will be near 40 degrees.

Rain continues into Monday morning with a chance for flurries on the tail end as morning lows sit near freezing. Throughout the day we dry out for the most part, with the slightest chance for flurries sticking around. Daytime highs reach the lower 40s.

Tuesday is our next dry day with highs in the upper 30s. The trend for our 7 day forecast is seasonal temps in the upper 30s and lower 40s.