Megan James' Forecast | April showers (bring May flowers?)

Good morning and happy Sunday! If you enjoyed yesterday's comfortable, mild temperatures, there is more on the way for today. To kick off this morning we have a few scattered, light rain showers out the door. Temperatures in the lower 50s for a lot of folks. Today we warm up into the upper 60s, a touch warmer over southeastern Kentucky, with mostly dry skies and clouds parting a bit.

This "April showers" trend will hold pretty consistent through the week ahead. As we kick off the new week, we have a chance again for a shower or isolated storm. Highs for the day will be a touch warmer in the low 70s.

We reach the middle 70s with that isolated rain/storm chance on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. By Thursday, tempertures take a hit back into the 60s before they fall into the 50s to wrap up the work week.