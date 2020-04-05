Megan James' Forecast | April showers (bring May flowers?)

By 
Posted: 
Updated: Sun 9:22 AM, Apr 05, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning and happy Sunday! If you enjoyed yesterday's comfortable, mild temperatures, there is more on the way for today. To kick off this morning we have a few scattered, light rain showers out the door. Temperatures in the lower 50s for a lot of folks. Today we warm up into the upper 60s, a touch warmer over southeastern Kentucky, with mostly dry skies and clouds parting a bit.

This "April showers" trend will hold pretty consistent through the week ahead. As we kick off the new week, we have a chance again for a shower or isolated storm. Highs for the day will be a touch warmer in the low 70s.

We reach the middle 70s with that isolated rain/storm chance on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. By Thursday, tempertures take a hit back into the 60s before they fall into the 50s to wrap up the work week.

 
