Megan James' Forecast | Barry tracks toward the bluegrass

Today, most of central Kentucky will see quite a bit of dry time. Areas in southern and southwestern Kentucky could pick up on a few showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. With a good amount of humidity, "feels like" temperatures will be in the middle 90s.

Muggy conditions continue tomorrow as Barry moves closer to the bluegrass. Bands of rain from a cold front are likely to develop when combined with the heat and humidity.

Much of the tropical-like rains from tropical storm Barry come during the upcoming week, kicking it off on Monday. Rainfall has the potential to be heavy at times.

We will continue tracking Barry's progress and rainfall here at home over the next few days.